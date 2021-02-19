Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16. He was last known to be driving a black 1996 Nissan pickup. Massengill is 5′5″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-626-3385 or call 911.

