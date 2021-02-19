Driver killed in crash with Greene County school bus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a crash involving a Greene County School mini-bus, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 11E and Twin Barns Road around 2:20 p.m. 58-year-old Donald Crum died as a result of his injuries caused by the crash.

According to THP, the school bus was turning onto Twin Barns Road from 11E when it failed to yield to a vehicle. Reports stated the bus crash into the vehicle causing it to spin and hit a mini van driven by Crump. Both vehicles were pushed off the road.

Officials said Crum was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the bus and a passenger were transported to a local hospital, according to Greene County Schools.

THP said criminal charges are pending against the school bus driver.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.