East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it has solved a “roadside litter case.”
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in a wooded area. The man was issued a citation and the troopers made him clean up his trash.
“Let this be a reminder to properly dispose of your trash! Help keep Tennessee beautiful,” THP wrote in a Tweet Friday.
