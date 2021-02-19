East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it has solved a “roadside litter case.”

Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in a wooded area. The man was issued a citation and the troopers made him clean up his trash.

Roadside litter case has been solved & the individual is cleaning up his trash! He also has received a citation for this! Let this be a reminder to properly dispose of your trash! Help keep Tennessee beautiful @TDOT_Beautify pic.twitter.com/9fsoxBd4bE — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) February 19, 2021

“Let this be a reminder to properly dispose of your trash! Help keep Tennessee beautiful,” THP wrote in a Tweet Friday.

