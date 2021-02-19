Advertisement

East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash

Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in a wooded area. The man was issued a citation and the troopers made him clean up his trash.(THP Chattanooga)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it has solved a “roadside litter case.”

Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in a wooded area. The man was issued a citation and the troopers made him clean up his trash.

“Let this be a reminder to properly dispose of your trash! Help keep Tennessee beautiful,” THP wrote in a Tweet Friday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
Two multi-vehicle crashes closes lanes on I-75 in Campbell County.
Lanes reopen, traffic backing for miles after crashes on I-75
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds
Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
According to police records, Paul Foutner was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and...
Suspect in N. Central Street shooting faces additional attempted murder charge

Latest News

Jarvis Park
City of Maryville opens new park
Boys and Girl’s Club expands opportunities for East Knoxville kids
Maryville College hosts virtual music auditions
Got nerve? High school students virtually audition for college music program
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara found the end zone six times against the Vikings.
VFL Alvin Kamara sponsoring NASCAR driver this weekend