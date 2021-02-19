Advertisement

From warmth and sun to a long soggy stretch

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks cold mornings, warmer afternoons, and a late-week pattern to ‘watch.’
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for the coldest morning - for some - since the day after Christmas. We slowly climb out of bitterly cold weather by Sunday, with rain Monday.

Warmer weather is finally here mid-week but signs point to very heavy rain from Friday on into next weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

At press time, more than 1,000 customers in our southeastern Kentucky counties were still without power. Since most of that area never even go close to freezing Friday, burst pipes and frigid cold are a real issue in McCreary and Wayne Counties.

The rest of us are just plain ‘ol cold Saturday morning. While not every weather map agrees on the extent of the temps in the teens Saturday morning, it’s plenty chilly, under a star-filled sky.

Saturday is still below average, but we have sunshine and a steady climb from that cold morning. We’re topping out around 42 degrees. The warming kicks up Sunday’s, as our afternoon high approaches the low 50s. We can keep the mostly clear sky all day long!\

LOOKING AHEAD

Late Sunday night clouds to showers move in, carrying over to your Monday. We’ll be in the upper 40s with the scattered rain mostly early in the day, and only isolated mountain snow chances.

The next few days are nice and warm, and dry! As of now, we hold off spotty showers until Thursday, with most of the rain Thursday night, but we’re watching for the chance for some snow with this system. The trend for temperatures to dip again, would give us some more wintry showers.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

