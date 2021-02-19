Advertisement

Got nerve? High school students virtually audition for college music program

While big music venues remain closed, Maryville College has found a way to carry on the music.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While big music venues remain closed, one local college has found a way to carry on the music. Maryville College is adapting their audition process so that musicians and singers can keep pursuing their dreams.

Dean of the Fine Arts College Dr. Eric Simpson says this was the best way to keep their music program top-notch.

“It’s scary to get up and play for a room of professors evaluating you, but it’s also scary playing in a room by yourself with your phone,” said Simpson.

For Loudon County high school student, Claire Pinkston singing is her passion. She applied to the Maryville College music program. She’s hoping to spread that passion to students one day with a major in music education.

“I’m looking for a small school close to home, schools like Maryville College. Which, I’ve done a few interviews for recently, do fit the mold and their music program is just phenomenal,” said Pinkston.

The school has had applications from high school students across Tennessee.

“We’ve had applications from Nigeria and Thailand, and in those cases, those students wouldn’t have been able to apply anyway,” said Simpson.

“The performing arts industry has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, it will be one of the last to recover. What we are doing now is trying to lay foundations and frameworks for years out,” said Simpson.

He fears music programs could lose talented students if they don’t adapt.

“There’s a real fear that we will lose a crop of students here that there will be people who because they had to begin their musical studies digitally won’t stick with it or will be afraid to keep studying,” said Simpson.

Driven students like Claire still vying for scholarship money.

“It would mean a lot, I have four younger sisters, so being able to take that load off of my parents would be nice,” said Pinkston.

Claire’s keeping her fingers crossed she’ll get into her dream school and their music program.

If you’d like to apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
Two multi-vehicle crashes closes lanes on I-75 in Campbell County.
Lanes reopen, traffic backing for miles after crashes on I-75
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds
Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
According to police records, Paul Foutner was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and...
Suspect in N. Central Street shooting faces additional attempted murder charge

Latest News

Jarvis Park
City of Maryville opens new park
Boys and Girl’s Club expands opportunities for East Knoxville kids
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara found the end zone six times against the Vikings.
VFL Alvin Kamara sponsoring NASCAR driver this weekend