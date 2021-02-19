How are officials keeping Knox Co. students safe?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville community is struggling, but determined and asking for answers after three shootings led to the deaths of three young children.

On February 16, a 15-year-old Austin-East student was shot and killed near Cherry Street and Selma Avenue. Before that, on Feb. 12, a 16-year-old Austin-East student was fatally shot as he was driving home from school. KPD officials have asked for the public’s help as they continue to investigate and name suspects.

In January, 15-year-old Justin Taylor was shot and killed from the backseat of a car in Northeast Knoxville.

Knox County community leaders came together Friday afternoon to discuss how they are keeping students safe in the wake of multiple shootings. Mayor Indya Kincannon, Police Chief Eve Thomas and Knox County Superintendent of Schools Bob Thomas came together to answer questions on security.

“Our number one priority is keeping our residents and students safe,” Kincannon said.

Chief Thomas said that police have made adjustments to their plans to tackle the violence surrounding the schools. “The plan initially was to assign three additional school resource officers to Austin-East,” Thomas said. Those officers would specifically have been used to monitor the area around the school. Their plans have changed after discussion, the chief said, and while there will be three additional officers, they will be patrol officers, not SROs.

“This will provide the same level of security that we promised to the Austin-East community,” Thomas said.

When asked if increased enforcement could lead to increased targeting, Thomas said, “We don’t target anyone specifically. We are deploying more resources. There will be more traffic stops ... if anyone feels they are unfairly targeted or stopped for no probable cause, please either go to PARC, come to our internal affairs, call my office, we want to look into that.”

The chief added that no witnesses have come forward, and they are still seeking information from people who have witnessed or heard anything connected to the shootings.

When asked how do leaders plan on repairing trust between them and Knoxville’s Black community, Kincannon said, “That’s an ongoing effort on our part. We have the office of community empowerment and our office of neighborhood empowerment, and we have a great team working with all our communities and in particular restoring trust between the city and our Black community.”

She added that the Austin-East community says “they want more police presence, they want to feel safe and be safe.”

Bob Thomas said that grief counseling services would be provided until “there’s no longer a need for them to be there.” Thomas also said that they would be making sure there was a security presence for students participating in extra-curriculars.

The plan, as of Friday, was to welcome students back to school Monday. Austin-East went virtual for most of this week.

