How high is the unemployment rate in your county?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of East Tennesseeans working from home, and thousands more without a job.

Here’s how many people are out of work in each county in East Tennessee for the week ending February 13:

Anderson

Continued Claims: 540

New Claims: 74

Blount

Continued claims: 753

New claims: 119

Campbell

Continued claims: 305

New claims: 57

Claiborne

Continued claims: 177

New claims: 30

Cocke

Continued claims: 492

New claims: 56

Cumberland

Continued claims: 482

New claims: 59

Fentress

Continued claims: 81

New claims: 28

Grainger

Continued claims: 165

New claims: 33

Hamblen

Continued claims: 384

New claims: 82

Hancock

Continued claims: 38

New claims: 9

Jefferson

Continued claims: 381

New claims: 46

Knox

Continued claims: 2,592

New claims: 424

Loudon

Continued claims: 254

New claims: 38

Monroe

Continued claims: 244

New claims: 46

Morgan

Continued claims: 123

New claims: 21

Roane

Continued claims: 411

New claims: 57

Scott

Continued claims: 188

New claims: 33

Sevier

Continued claims: 1,650

New claims: 111

Union

Continued claims: 103

New claims: 18

The state of Tennessee offers an interactive map online that shows data for each county. The map and data from previous weeks can be viewed here.

