How high is the unemployment rate in your county?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of East Tennesseeans working from home, and thousands more without a job.
Here’s how many people are out of work in each county in East Tennessee for the week ending February 13:
Anderson
Continued Claims: 540
New Claims: 74
Blount
Continued claims: 753
New claims: 119
Campbell
Continued claims: 305
New claims: 57
Claiborne
Continued claims: 177
New claims: 30
Cocke
Continued claims: 492
New claims: 56
Cumberland
Continued claims: 482
New claims: 59
Fentress
Continued claims: 81
New claims: 28
Grainger
Continued claims: 165
New claims: 33
Hamblen
Continued claims: 384
New claims: 82
Hancock
Continued claims: 38
New claims: 9
Jefferson
Continued claims: 381
New claims: 46
Knox
Continued claims: 2,592
New claims: 424
Loudon
Continued claims: 254
New claims: 38
Monroe
Continued claims: 244
New claims: 46
Morgan
Continued claims: 123
New claims: 21
Roane
Continued claims: 411
New claims: 57
Scott
Continued claims: 188
New claims: 33
Sevier
Continued claims: 1,650
New claims: 111
Union
Continued claims: 103
New claims: 18
The state of Tennessee offers an interactive map online that shows data for each county. The map and data from previous weeks can be viewed here.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.