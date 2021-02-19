Advertisement

“It’s time:” Faith leaders call for people to act on faith, work to heal the city

Leaders of faith say they’re overwhelmed with sadness for the Knoxville community. 12 deadly shootings this year- 3 were students at Austin East High School.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders of faith say they’re overwhelmed with sadness for the Knoxville community. Knoxville has seen 12 deadly shootings this year, three being Austin East High School students.

Pastor Phil Nordstrom with Life Church posted on Facebook a cry for the community to take care of these kids. He shared, “Calling on the lord’s mercy to help them overcome the horrors of hopelessness.”

Nordstrom says now is the time for the community to listen to what this city needs.

“I think it’s really important we listen to the community and listen to what people are saying that live in those neighborhoods. I pray that love would prevail not hatred, I pray for unity- racial unity, unity among churches,” said Nordstrom.

Pastor Bryan Wilson at Grace Church Knoxville says he’s been praying too.

“I don’t understand this, this seems senseless, why are you robbing our youth, why are you taking our youth. God is doing something. He is at work. I can’t see it, but I trust Him. I know he is a God of healing,” said Wilson.

Wilson is calling on people to take action on their faith. To stop the violence, instead spreading love.

“The city of Knoxville has so many beautiful things. So many strong things, but there’s also some brokenness in this community and I think it’s time, as people of faith, we take that to mean that we’re people of faith and I don’t think faith in passive,” said Wilson.

