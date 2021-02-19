Advertisement

KCSO searching for man wanted for violation of probation

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning.

According to KCSO, 23-year-old Charlie R. Martinez is wanted by the KCSO Major Crimes Unit for violation of probation.

Martinez was named in police reports regarding the fatal shooting of a Knox County man. According to reports, Martinez was allegedly involved in an incident that resulted in the death of Victor Letner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 865-215-2243 and ask for Detective Ballard.

