Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing man was found shot and killed.

KCSO deputies responded to Kodak Road in East Knox Co. on reports of a missing man in the Rockwood area. According to authorities, Victor Letner had last been seen on Feb. 7.

Investigators gathered information that Letner had reportedly planned to come to Knoxville to meet Kendra Ivey.

Detectives interviewed Ivey, who said the two met up to have intimate relations. Ivey said Letner did not give her the amount of money they agreed upon. She then allegedly asked Letner to drive her to a home on the 7000 block of Kodak Road where her boyfriend was waiting “to rob the victim for his money.”

According to reports, Ivery stated when they arrived at the location, her boyfriend, Charlie Martinez shot Letner and they fled the scene.

KCSO deputies located the victim at the location where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Ivey told investigators she and Martinez split the $40 they took from Letner between the two.

KCSO said the incident is still under investigation

