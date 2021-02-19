Advertisement

Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing man was found shot and killed.(KCSO)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing man was found shot and killed.

KCSO deputies responded to Kodak Road in East Knox Co. on reports of a missing man in the Rockwood area. According to authorities, Victor Letner had last been seen on Feb. 7.

Investigators gathered information that Letner had reportedly planned to come to Knoxville to meet Kendra Ivey.

Detectives interviewed Ivey, who said the two met up to have intimate relations. Ivey said Letner did not give her the amount of money they agreed upon. She then allegedly asked Letner to drive her to a home on the 7000 block of Kodak Road where her boyfriend was waiting “to rob the victim for his money.”

According to reports, Ivery stated when they arrived at the location, her boyfriend, Charlie Martinez shot Letner and they fled the scene.

KCSO deputies located the victim at the location where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Ivey told investigators she and Martinez split the $40 they took from Letner between the two.

KCSO said the incident is still under investigation

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
Two multi-vehicle crashes closes lanes on I-75 in Campbell County.
Lanes reopen, traffic backing for miles after crashes on I-75
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds
Wintry last night, continued changes to sleet and rain.
Heather tracks a few snow showers, after the wintry to wet mess
UT Medical will begin taking appointments for vaccines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. (AP...
UT Medical Center fills all vaccine appointments for teachers, 65 and older

Latest News

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Timothy Turben
LaFollette man sentenced for distribution of child pornography
Casey Wheeless's sister talks about conditions in Austin.
“They were breaking up furniture to burn and try and stay warm,” Texans talk about aftermath of winter emergency
More sunshine on a chilly Friday
Chilly end to the week, but warming trend ahead