LaFollette man sentenced for distribution of child pornography

Timothy Turben
Timothy Turben(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A LaFollette man was sentenced to serve 97 months in federal prison for knowingly distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Wayne Turben, 40, will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school.

According to officials, an investigation into Turben began after a social media company notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Turben’s social media account was used to send child pornography to others through the internet.

In 2018, the FBI executed a federal search warrant and seized computer devices containing 75 digital videos and over 1000 images of child pornography from Turben’s home. Investigators said Turben confessed that he had sent child pornography to others with his social media account.

The case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.

