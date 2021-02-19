Advertisement

Maryville Police Department searching for missing senior couple

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior couple.

According to MPD, 92-year-old Doris Heitman and 96-year-old Louis Heitman were last heard from Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Maryville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating an elderly couple that have not been...

Posted by Maryville Police Department-TN on Friday, February 19, 2021

The couple drives a light blue 4-door 2009 Lincoln Continental that was last seen traveling on Alcoa Highway headed into the city of Maryville on Monday, Feb. 15 around 11:00 AM.

If you have seen or heard from the couple, you are urged to contact Det. John Foley with the Maryville Police Department at 865-273-3833.

