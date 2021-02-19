Maryville Police Department searching for missing senior couple
Feb. 19, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior couple.
According to MPD, 92-year-old Doris Heitman and 96-year-old Louis Heitman were last heard from Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The couple drives a light blue 4-door 2009 Lincoln Continental that was last seen traveling on Alcoa Highway headed into the city of Maryville on Monday, Feb. 15 around 11:00 AM.
If you have seen or heard from the couple, you are urged to contact Det. John Foley with the Maryville Police Department at 865-273-3833.
