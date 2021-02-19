Advertisement

Morristown Makers encouraging creativity

Maker space offers free weekly workshops
By Anne Brock
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Painting front door signs and wall canvases brings a creative satisfaction to Alisha Griffith, now that she is proceeding with her family business, Black Arrow Woodworks, full time. There was a time when she might not have been able to proceed as smoothly with her entrepreneurial dreams without the help of a shared workspace nearby.

“Had our woodshop in our backyard burn down,” said Griffith. “So, all of our tools burned, like everything. So we started to use the maker space a little bit more.”

Griffith is one of a small group of members now supporting the Morristown Makers, which President David Peach leads. He said you can try out the tools in this space even without becoming a member. “It’s fine for them to just come on Thursday nights (7:00 - 9:00 pm) for that two-hour slot and then we can help them with their projects.”

Peach credits construction veteran Matthew Ulrich with helping get the space started, loaning heavy tools like a table saw so others could learn to use it. “We have taught classes on the table saw. That is the primary key is to keep it safe,” said Ulrich. I love it! I love when people come and use the tools. I love when they’re here building things and creating.”

Griffith gained confidence learning to use more of the woodworking tools in the space. She also has appreciated the large area giving her room to work. “Lots of big tables. So there’s lots of space to like lay out your project. I do a lot of custom canvas painting, and we build our canvases.”

Peach said members can pay $35 dollars per month to have daily access to the Morristown Makers space on West Andrew Johnson Highway (11E) near Panther Creek Road.

The Morristown Makers will be offering a class on using the 3D printer on March 6.

The group is planning its first Morristown Makers Craft Sale at the site on March 12 & 13.

