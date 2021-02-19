NCAA to allow limited fans for men’s basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WVLT) - The NCAA announced a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend every round of the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament.

According to the NCAA, the arena will operate at 25 percent capacity with physical distancing at all rounds including the Final Four. The NCAA made the decision in partnership with state and local health officials in Indiana.

The entire NCAA tournament will take place in Indiana. All teams will stay at hotels around the Indiana Convention Center. The convention center will be used as a practice facility for teams.

The 25 percent capacity allowed in the arenas will include all participants, staff and family members, as well as fans. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

“This year’s tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won’t be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said. “After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.”

The games will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Selection Sunday will take place on March 14, with the Final Four taking place April 3 and 5.

