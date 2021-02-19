Rep. Harshbarger calls ETSU kneeling ‘disrespectful’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Representative Diana Harshbarger said the East Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball team was ‘disrespectful’ after the team kneeled during the playing of the national anthem before games.

“I am disappointed to see the ETSU basketball team take a knee during the national anthem,” Harshbarger wrote in a Tweet. “This is disrespectful to everyone who fought or died to protect our freedoms. We should stand proud with our hands on our hearts or saluting the flag during the anthem.”

ETSU head coach Jason Shay said his team’s decision to kneel was not out of disrespect to the country’s flag or armed services, but about shedding light and racial inequality.

