Suspect accused in N. Central Street shooting also charged with attempted murder charges from two weeks prior

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department identified 30-year-old Paul Foutner as the primary suspect accused in a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe road rage was a factor in the shooting that also struck a Knox County School bus on North Central Street near Atlantic Avenue on Wednesday.

According to police records, Foutner was charged Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and vandalism in an incident that occurred two weeks before the North Central Street shooting.

correction: WVLT previously reported that Foutner had been arrested two weeks before the North Central Street shooting. KPD clarified that Foutner had not been previously arrested and the charges were added after he was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 2 on the 2500 block of Broadway Street where officers responded to an aggravated assault at a Pilot Convenience Store.

According to KPD, a store clerk told officers on the scene there was a woman hiding from Foutner in the store’s stockroom. The victim had abrasions around her neck and injuries from her scalp from her hair being pulled out, police said.

The victim told police she was involved in a verbal argument with her husband, Foutner, inside her vehicle at the Dollar General on Dutch Valley Drive. When the woman tried to leave the vehicle, Foutner allegedly yanked her back into the vehicle by her arm. He then put his hands around her neck and attempted to strangle her while threatening to kill her, KPD records stated.

The woman told police she told Foutner she needed gas and drove to the Pilot on Broadway. While inside the store the victim reportedly asked staff members to hide her. Staff members said they witnessed Foutner threatening to kill the woman and allowed her to hide in the stockroom.

KPD said when Foutner could not locate the woman he exited the store and punched the center display screen in the woman’s vehicle causing an estimated $1,500 in damages. Foutner then fled the scene. Foutner was charged in connection to the incident after his recent arrest following the North Central Street shooting.

Foutner was taken into custody and charged on Wednesday with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony following the North Central Street shooting.

