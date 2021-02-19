Advertisement

Tenn. farmer dies while trying to rescue calves from frozen pond

Authorities said a Tennessee farmer has passed away after attempting to rescue calves from a...
Authorities said a Tennessee farmer has passed away after attempting to rescue calves from a frozen pond on Thursday.(Wichita Fire Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANLEER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities said a Tennessee farmer has passed away after attempting to rescue calves from a frozen pond on Thursday.

According to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Mitchell, 77, walked out onto the frozen pond to rescue two calves in Vanleer. The pond gave way during the attempted rescue, officials said.

Mitchell’s wife was with him at the time of the incident and alerted first responders.

The Sheriff’s Office said the severe conditions caused by the winter storm impacted the response time for officials to respond to the incident.

Crews were able to pull Mitchell from the pond, but he did not survive.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
Two multi-vehicle crashes closes lanes on I-75 in Campbell County.
Lanes reopen, traffic backing for miles after crashes on I-75
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds
Wintry last night, continued changes to sleet and rain.
Heather tracks a few snow showers, after the wintry to wet mess
UT Medical will begin taking appointments for vaccines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. (AP...
UT Medical Center fills all vaccine appointments for teachers, 65 and older

Latest News

FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo...
NCAA to allow limited fans for men’s basketball tournament
State of Tennessee Unemployment
How high is the unemployment rate in your county?
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: Active cases decline while hospitalizations, deaths continue to rise
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot...
Tenn. toddler dies after being accidentally shot by other child, police say