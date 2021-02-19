Tenn. farmer dies while trying to rescue calves from frozen pond

VANLEER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities said a Tennessee farmer has passed away after attempting to rescue calves from a frozen pond on Thursday.

According to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Mitchell, 77, walked out onto the frozen pond to rescue two calves in Vanleer. The pond gave way during the attempted rescue, officials said.

Mitchell’s wife was with him at the time of the incident and alerted first responders.

The Sheriff’s Office said the severe conditions caused by the winter storm impacted the response time for officials to respond to the incident.

Crews were able to pull Mitchell from the pond, but he did not survive.

