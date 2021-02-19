Tenn. toddler dies after being accidentally shot by other child, police say
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Pembroke Road. Police said three children under the age of 4 were in the home when one of the children gained access to an unsecured handgun.
A 2-year-old boy was struck when the gun went off. The boy died as a result of his injures.
Police arrested the boyfriend of the children’s mother, 31-year-old Julian Chester, on unrelated charges.
Police said the incident is under investigation.
