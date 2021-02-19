Advertisement

“They were breaking up furniture to burn and try and stay warm,” Texans talk about aftermath of winter emergency

Texans are hoping the worst is over.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas. (WVLT) - Even though the number of businesses and homes without electricity has dropped, there’s still a significant amount of problems from the winter emergency happening in Texas.

Burst frozen pipes forced the Governor to ask for help from out-of-state plumbers. Other counties were warned that their water could be contaminated and need to be boiled.

WVLT News Anchor Casey Wheeless has family in Texas. She spoke with her sister, Hannah who lives in Austin.

“It’s been pretty chaotic,” she said. “We’ve been pretty lucky,” said Wheeless who has maintained power at her home, but running water has been a problem. Her boyfriend, Sam Chortek, lost power at his house early Monday morning. It came back on Thursday.

“We went out to hopefully get into a grocery store to get water and food,” she said. “Saying the line was wrapped around the building wasn’t even enough. As soon as I saw it I immediately had to film it because I knew people wouldn’t believe how long that line was,” she said. “People were walking all over the streets looking for water and looking for warmth,” said Wheeless.

Chortek luckily has a car with 4-wheel drive and tried to find water to bring to people who needed it.

“I have friends who have chimneys in their apartments that were breaking up furniture to burn to try and stay warm. A family of 6 people with no power that just came on yesterday afternoon so, over 72 hours without water and a power source,” Chortek said seeing the community come together is empowering. “It’s been pretty crazy hearing from people, but it’s awesome seeing the resilience of people wanting to help and send supplies.”

Temperatures in Texas are expected to eventually warm up, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott has asked President Biden to declare a major disaster declaration.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
Two multi-vehicle crashes closes lanes on I-75 in Campbell County.
Lanes reopen, traffic backing for miles after crashes on I-75
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds
Wintry last night, continued changes to sleet and rain.
Heather tracks a few snow showers, after the wintry to wet mess
UT Medical will begin taking appointments for vaccines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. (AP...
UT Medical Center fills all vaccine appointments for teachers, 65 and older

Latest News

According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
Timothy Turben
LaFollette man sentenced for distribution of child pornography
More sunshine on a chilly Friday
Chilly end to the week, but warming trend ahead