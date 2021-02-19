‘This is the time to act:’ former KPD chief offers advice amid increase in violent crimes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Knoxville Police Cheif David Rausch now serves as the head of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He shared his thoughts on what it will take to stop the violence in Knoxville.

The discussion comes in the wake of the deaths of three Austin-East Magnet School students in less than a month’s time.

Rausch said the TBI is working with local authorities to help stop known issues involving gang activity in the area, but this recent uptick in violence is not unique to Knoxville.

“We are seeing continuous increases you know we’ve looked at our data the past quarter. While the past year we saw major increases in violent crime. Major increases in homicide with firearms. Just this past quarter to give you some numbers in perspective...October. These are homicides with firearms for the state of Tennessee October was up 64%. November was up 57%. December was up 69% and January this year is already up 50%. And so these, these violent incidents are on the rise throughout our state.”

Rausch said creative methods of reaching the community in a positive way can make a big difference as well providing more funds and support to local organizations on the ground.

An unconventional method deployed during Rausch’s time at KPD included a “convention of gangs” at Overcoming Believers Church.

“You’ve got to act and sometimes that requires unconventional methods. It requires stepping outside of what would normally be a response and thinking of different ways of handling things to really make an impact. And I think that’s, that’s where they are right now.”

“One of the things that I got myself and Pastor Arnold there at the Overcoming Believers Church, we got that criticized going when I was there and we agreed to allow him to hold basically a conference at the church of gangs, to come together and discuss this issue of violence. And we, we basically said, we’ll be hands-off. We’ll stay away. You all get this accomplished.”

“That was unconventional, right, that was controversial, but it worked. It very much worked, we got things under control and that’s the type of thoughts I think you need to be looking at right now is, is how do we get this under control.”

Knoxville leaders are expected to host a forum Friday evening where community members will be allowed to speak out on the issue of violence.

