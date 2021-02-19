Advertisement

Titans players, foundation give $130K to social justice orgs

Titans helmet decal
Titans helmet decal(Tennessee Titans)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans players and the team’s foundation have donated more than $130,000 to nine organizations dedicated to social justice.

A news release from the NFL team says players offered personal donations and The Titans Foundation matched them.

The recipients include 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, which focuses on academic and social development of Black male students in the greater Nashville area; YCWA Amend Together, which engages men and boys to change the culture supporting violence against women and girls; and Project Return, which is dedicated to fresh new starts in the Nashville community for people after incarceration.

The donations were made in collaboration with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
Two multi-vehicle crashes closes lanes on I-75 in Campbell County.
Lanes reopen, traffic backing for miles after crashes on I-75
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds
Wintry last night, continued changes to sleet and rain.
Heather tracks a few snow showers, after the wintry to wet mess
UT Medical will begin taking appointments for vaccines at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. (AP...
UT Medical Center fills all vaccine appointments for teachers, 65 and older

Latest News

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed six people have died so far in the state due to...
6 people dead from winter storm in Tennessee, TDH says
Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger calls ETSU kneeling ‘disrespectful’
THP said criminal charges are pending against the school bus driver.
Driver killed in crash with Greene County school bus
A statement from the library on Williams’ dismissal does not mention the book-burning but...
Tennessee library worker accused of burning Trump book fired