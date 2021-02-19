VFL Alvin Kamara sponsoring NASCAR driver this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Like millions of Americans, Alvin Kamara picked up a new hobby while stuck at home in quarantine.

The Vol For Life and NFL All-Pro running back started watching NASCAR races while most other sports were on hiatus this summer. His tweets eventually went viral and caught the eyes of NASCAR - which invited him to a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That’s where he realized how much fun the sport can be.

Kamara has enjoyed his time with NASCAR so much that he’s decided to get in on the action. The four-time Pro Bowler owns a chain of juice bars - The Big Squeezy - in Louisiana and decided to sponsor a vehicle in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

The 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year’s company name and logo will be featured on JD Motorsports’ No. 6 Chevrolet with driver Ryan Vargas.

The 20-year-old Vargas is a product of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program and will make his 14th career start in the Xfinity Series on Saturday. The race weekend at Daytona culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series’ O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.