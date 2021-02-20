Advertisement

Beloved canine moves on after helping hospital staff through a year of the pandemic

Staff members at the Rose Medical Center in Colorado with their special friend
Staff members at the Rose Medical Center in Colorado with their special friend(Rose Medical Center)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Staff members at a Denver hospital have said a sad goodbye to Wynn, their canine companion for nearly two years and a presence during the Covid-19 pandemic that proved especially helpful.

Wynn, a Labrador mix that’s going to become a service dog, walked out of the Rose Medical Center for the last time on February 10. Wynn had been accompanying Dr. Susan Ryan, a volunteer with Canine Companions for Independence, to her job in the emergency department.

“When Covid first happened, there was a palpable fear in the department,” Ryan said. “I don’t think any of us really knew what we were about to face.”

Wynn brought comfort during uncertain times.

Dealing with the virus “would have been probably a lot worse,” nurse Diane Callaghan said. She said Wynn had provided a much-needed crutch for much of the staff over the last year.

Callaghan recalled being upset one day while working with a dying patient. She started to cry, and she said the next thing she knew, Wynn had flopped onto her lap and rolled over, as if knowing that was exactly what the nurse needed.

Wynn also became a treasured source of comfort for paramedics, police officers and other staff throughout the facility. Hospital employees frequently came by for “puppy kisses.”

“She just had such a calming presence and just brought a smile to your day,” technician Annie Gray said.

Despite being heartbroken about Wynn’s departure, Ryan and her staff are grateful for their time with Wynn. Ryan has applied to receive a new puppy for the department.

“I’m realizing how special it was to have Wynn around,” nurse Raina Shah said. “I didn’t fully realize how much of an impact a dog can have.”

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
According to police records, Paul Foutner was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and...
Suspect in N. Central Street shooting faces additional attempted murder charge
The couple drives a light blue 4-door 2009 Lincoln Continental that was last seen traveling on...
Missing Maryville senior couple found safe
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot...
Tenn. toddler dies after being accidentally shot by other child, police say
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash

Latest News

No injuries were reported during the cow rescue Saturday morning.
Cow rescued from frozen pond in Tennessee
TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International...
The TSA wants to hire 6,000 new airport security officers by the summer
A mostly unmasked crowd cheers and photographs Governor Ron DeSantis as he enters the room to...
Hotel that hosted a mostly maskless rally for Florida’s governor is under investigation
Cleveland Police search for man who stole woman’s car at Gas Express
Ohio police search for man who stole woman’s car at gas station