Boys and Girl’s Club expands opportunities for East Knoxville kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Club of The Tennessee Valley said it is working to expand services in the East Knoxville community.

“The past several weeks have brought a tremendous amount of pain to our community, especially East Knoxville, and most specifically Austin East High School,” said a statment released by the organization. “As you have likely seen in the local news, in the past three weeks three young students from this school have died as a result of community violence. This is not a new issue and has been building in intensity since early last summer. Since the late part of 2020, our team at Boys & Girls Clubs has been working to develop a plan to expand services in our Walter P Taylor and Montgomery Village Clubs.”

A plan to facilitate additional community services is set to launch on March 22. It includes the following updates:

Expanded hours of operation at the Walter P Taylor site until 8:00 PM daily. The 6:00-8:00 time frame will be exclusively for middle and high school members

Intentional recruitment of middle and high school members from Vine Middle School and Austin East High School

Comprehensive college and career readiness programming to include tutoring, college tours, career exploration, and career prep activities for middle school students

Implementation of workforce development programming for high school students at the Walter P Taylor Club, including paid internships

Youth Arts Initiative programming for the teen population at Walter P Taylor to include music, dance, and fine arts

Social and emotional support programming to address the impacts of trauma for kids directly and indirectly impacted by current conditions as well as ongoing contributing factors to trauma

The hiring of a full-time Teen Director, specifically tasked with implementing this programming at this specific site

The same measures will be added for the Montgomery Village community in the future, but a launch date has not yet been set.

“These are simply our plans for responding to this issue and they will require a significant investment of resources from our organization. We have been blessed in this past year to be able to make this expansion possible. We remain open and willing to partner with other groups to see overall services expand in this community for all kids, especially those that need us most,” the statement continued. “This is a battle. Our staff and kids are on the front lines. It will take great commitment and guts from every area of our organization. But, we will win this. Just like we have served the past year in the midst of COVID, we will serve well in the face of this challenge.”

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club and how to get involved visit their website.

