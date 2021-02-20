Chilly sunshine this afternoon, Sunday looks great as well!

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a frosty cold start to Saturday and patches of fog this morning. Good news though! If you have been looking for sunshine, it’s back!

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog and frost leave this morning, we’re left with a sunny sky for this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our sunshine and calm winds, so not feeling all that bad.

High’s on Saturday will be near 44 in Knoxville to 40 in Crossville. Sevierville will check in at 43 while it’s 41 in Oneida.

It's going to be a chilly afternoon on Saturday, warmer Sunday. (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures near 23 to start the second half of our weekend.

Sunday is sunny with temperatures warmer as we climb into the low 50s for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday brings our next weather maker as clouds increase Sunday night leading to rain showers across the area for the start of Monday. By the time we end Monday though we’re back to sunshine. Rain across the area should come to an end in the early afternoon. In the end about a quarter to half inch of rain is possible for Monday.

The next few days are nice and warm, and dry! As of now, we hold off spotty showers until Thursday, with most of the rain Thursday night, but we’re watching for the chance for some snow with this system. The trend for temperatures to dip again, would give us some more wintry showers. Next weekend shows up as very rainy on all of our long-range computer simulations. Many - if things continue on this track - could see several inches of fresh rain.

After Monday's rain we'll warm to the upper 50s to near 60 by mid-week. (WVLT)

