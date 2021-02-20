Advertisement

City of Maryville opens new park

The park is fifteen acres, and has potential to expand in the future
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, city leaders and others involved with the planning of Maryville’s newest park attended a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for Jarvis Park.

The park has been three years in the making.

Dr. Craig Jarvis, who helped pay for the land, says it’s a way to give people a place to play and a way to preserve the natural beauty of East Tennessee.

Officials say John Duncan received this land as compensation for his service in the Revolutionary War.

“We’ve got trees here that were probably pretty good size when John Duncan was given this land by the government in 1785, and now it belongs to the public,” says Jarvis.

The former owner of the land, James Cornett, says he and his wife purchased the land when they were in their 20s. He’s glad he can now pass the torch to the city to keep its natural beauty preserved.

“I didn’t want to see a lot of houses built on it. I wanted to preserve the nature. The trees, the creek, the wildflowers. The city gave me a chance to do that and I am very appreciative,” shared Cornett.

The park features trails that show off historic oak trees and takes you through a bamboo forest.

With 47 acres to work with, Mayor Andy White says the city hopes to eventually add more to the park, like ballparks.

Jarvis Park is located at 1807 South Court Street, close to Downtown Maryville.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Foutner, 30
Road rage led to N. Central Street shooting, one man in custody, says KPD
Two multi-vehicle crashes closes lanes on I-75 in Campbell County.
Lanes reopen, traffic backing for miles after crashes on I-75
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton asks legislators not to pass bill to put statue of her on Capitol grounds
Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
According to police records, Paul Foutner was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and...
Suspect in N. Central Street shooting faces additional attempted murder charge

Latest News

Boys and Girl’s Club expands opportunities for East Knoxville kids
Maryville College hosts virtual music auditions
Got nerve? High school students virtually audition for college music program
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara found the end zone six times against the Vikings.
VFL Alvin Kamara sponsoring NASCAR driver this weekend