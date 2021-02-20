City of Maryville opens new park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, city leaders and others involved with the planning of Maryville’s newest park attended a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for Jarvis Park.

The park has been three years in the making.

Dr. Craig Jarvis, who helped pay for the land, says it’s a way to give people a place to play and a way to preserve the natural beauty of East Tennessee.

Officials say John Duncan received this land as compensation for his service in the Revolutionary War.

“We’ve got trees here that were probably pretty good size when John Duncan was given this land by the government in 1785, and now it belongs to the public,” says Jarvis.

The former owner of the land, James Cornett, says he and his wife purchased the land when they were in their 20s. He’s glad he can now pass the torch to the city to keep its natural beauty preserved.

“I didn’t want to see a lot of houses built on it. I wanted to preserve the nature. The trees, the creek, the wildflowers. The city gave me a chance to do that and I am very appreciative,” shared Cornett.

The park features trails that show off historic oak trees and takes you through a bamboo forest.

With 47 acres to work with, Mayor Andy White says the city hopes to eventually add more to the park, like ballparks.

Jarvis Park is located at 1807 South Court Street, close to Downtown Maryville.

