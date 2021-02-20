Create unique recipes through Sevier Co. food pantry challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sevier County’s own version of Chopped is the idea behind a food pantry challenge going on next month.

UT Extension is hosting a food recipe challenge to encourage people to create unique items from mystery items.

To get in on the challenge, you pick up your assigned back of groceries from the Sevierville Food Ministry during the first week of March and create as many meal recipes.

On March 19, culinary students of Walter State will decide who created the best recipes.

“There’s a lot of good cooks out there, a lot of people are cooking, and we all want to stretch our food budget. So that’s kind of where the idea came from,” said Lynda Hyder, employee at UT Extension in Sevier Co.

To get involved, sign up through UT Extension by Wednesday, Feb. 24 and starting on March 1, you can pick up your specially coded bag of groceries from the food ministry.

According to UT Extension, the top four recipes will win a secret prize!

