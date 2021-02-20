Early spring temperatures, some rain this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve been itching to get outside lately, this week looks great for it. But there are a couple of rain chances that will likely drive you back inside.

WHAT TO EXPECT

With abundant sunshine Saturday afternoon, temperatures have warmed into the low to mid 40s in many spots. Those that have been trying to melt the snow, primarily parts of the plateau and select spots in Southeast Kentucky, temperatures have been barely above freezing.

We’ll keep this clear skies this evening, but you’ll want the heavier jacket as temperatures dip to near freezing.

Clear skies continue tonight, leading to a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures near 23 to start the second half of our weekend.

Sunday is sunny with highs back around average in the low to mid 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Pockets of heavy rain could slow the Monday morning commute. (WVLT)

Monday morning brings our next chance at some rainfall as a quick-moving cold front swings through the area. Monday morning’s commute may be soaked by a quarter to a half inch of rainfall. By the time we end Monday though, we’re back to sunshine. Rain across the area should come to an end in the early afternoon. Highs behind the front will take a slight dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The next few days are warm and dry! Enjoy the sunshine and south winds as they push us into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees through Wednesday.

As of now, we hold off spotty showers until Thursday, with most of the rain Thursday night, but we’re watching for the chance for some snow with this system. The trend for temperatures to dip again, would give us some more wintry showers. Next weekend shows up as very rainy on all of our long-range computer simulations. Many - if things continue on this track - could see several inches of fresh rain.

Early spring temperatures and occasional rain chances show up this week. (WVLT)

