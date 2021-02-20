Former Connecticut treasurer charged with stealing more than $280K from youth football team

MILFORD, Ct. (WVLT) -A former Connecticut treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $280,000 from a youth football team.

CBS Boston Reported, former treasurer of the Milford Youth Football and Cheer Organization has been charged with stealing about $280,000 from the organization.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 49-year-old Gregory Peal of Milford, Ct. pleaded not guilty to a charge of larceny and a charge of making false entries in a corporate book with intent to defraud.

Peal was treasurer of the group from 2013 to 2018.

Milford police began investigating the organization in April 2019 when board members reported the missing money and said false bank records were presented to the board.

Officials said Pearl was released on personal recognizance, and the case was continued to April 20.

