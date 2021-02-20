Advertisement

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger coming to East Tennessee

The Freddy’s will be located at The Center at West Elk, on 1500 West Elk Ave in Elizabethton, directly across the street from Sycamore Shoals Hospital, according to a Facebook post.(KBM Commercial Properties)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee will soon be home to a new restaurant. KBM Commercial Properties, LLC announced its plans to open a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger in an Elizabethton shopping center.

KBM Commercial Properties is pleased to announce that Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger’s is joining Great Clips at...

Posted by KBM Commercial Properties, LLC on Friday, February 19, 2021

The Freddy’s will be located at The Center at West Elk, on 1500 West Elk Ave in Elizabethton, directly across the street from Sycamore Shoals Hospital, according to a Facebook post.

According to its website, the Kansas based restaurant specializes in “steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, and chicken sandwiches, and the company provides frozen custard with a variety of specialty sundaes and concretes.”

