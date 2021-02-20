Advertisement

Homeless camp mistakenly cleared by Kentucky police set back up by officers

LMPD car (WAVE)
LMPD car (WAVE)(WKYT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) -The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an apology after officers mistakenly cleared out a homeless camp at Market and Hancock Street, which displaced seven people for a short time.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff told WAVE 3 News the camp was cleared by officers after a “miscommunication,” but upon realizing the mistake, officers returned to the area with replacement tents, blankets and other warming items. Additionally, personal items of those living at the camp were returned.

Ruoff said LMPD takes full responsibility for initially taking down the camp. On behalf of the department thanked the community members who helped return or replace what was lost.

“LMPD takes full responsibility for the miscommunication leading to these circumstances and we apologize for this error, which was ours, not that of the city’s Office for Resilience and Community Services or others providing homeless services,” Ruoff said in a statement. “We are committed to building relationships with our city’s most vulnerable, and we are working on new Standard Operating Procedures to ensure these situations do not arise in the future.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
According to police records, Paul Foutner was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and...
Suspect in N. Central Street shooting faces additional attempted murder charge
The couple drives a light blue 4-door 2009 Lincoln Continental that was last seen traveling on...
Missing Maryville senior couple found safe
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot...
Tenn. toddler dies after being accidentally shot by other child, police say
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash

Latest News

Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: Active cases continue to decline while one new death is reported
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S.
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S., according to US Dept. of Justice
Dad makes giant snow sculptures
DeWitt dad creates giant Spongebob snow sculptures
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger tracks the next round of rain for Monday
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger takes you through your weekend forecast