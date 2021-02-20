Ice Bears success, is it in the water?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You may have heard the expression when something’s going right maybe it’s because of what’s in the water. Well, with the Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, that just might be the case.

It’s called liquid I.V. and electrolyte drink mix which is said at three times the electrolytes a lot of sports drinks. In fact, one stick and 16 ounces of water, and you’ve got the hydration they say, of drinking three bottles of water. Hydration that’s critical in the sport of hockey.

“And so, obviously here you think we’re on it it’s not too hot but they have 20 to 30 pounds of gear on at all times, come into our room where we have got air blowing to keep everything else warm because we gotta keep that cold but want to keep this living area warm so becoming here they’re sweating they’re just leaking sweat all the way through practice and during the game. And so to be able to use something as a supplement to just normal water or Gatorade to help increase those benefits from it, it’s just better than anything,” says team athletic trainer. Scott Picton.

The product is manufactured here in the States ,its usage is worldwide, all together 9 million sticks have been donated to help end dehydration across the world. Also having been donated have been better than 2 million sticks to some 1800 plus hospitals. During the pandemic to support front line workers.

Picton adds, “it’s supposed to help get it in, get the nutrients and the hydration stuff into your bloodstream quicker. So it helps to basically get you through your body faster than just normal intake.”

Now at least seven different flavors are available and I’m told the Ice Bears love them all. They also love what it’s doing for them on the ice says head coach Jeff Carr, ”Some of the players had already tried it. I’ve never heard of this stuff. We went 2-0 after starting it. We ran out and lost our next game. I said maybe get some more from the rep. They sent us some and so long story short, as we’ve brought it back again we’re 4-0 with the stuff the guys love it, so we plan on, keeping with it.”

The Ice Bears are taking their skates and their water on the road this weekend for a few games they’re back next weekend at the Civic Coliseum hosting Pensacola.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.