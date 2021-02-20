Advertisement

Missing 2-month-old last seen with non-custodial parent in Memphis believed to be in danger

The 2-month-old girl was last seen Friday afternoon.
Suspect Dominique Carney
Suspect Dominique Carney(Memphis Police Department)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Memphis police are searching for a 2-month-old girl that was last seen with a non-custodial parents and believed to be in danger.

According to Memphis officials, Sunday Carney was seen with her mother and suspect 26-year-old Dominique Carney Friday afternoon.

MPD says Sunday is described as a Black female, between 7 to 9 pounds, brown eyes, short curly black hair, wearing a pink coat, pink t-shirt and pink bottoms.

Dominique is described as a Black female, 110 pounds, black hair in two ponytails, last seen wearing a black coat, white sweater, black pants and brown shoes.

Officials said the two were in an unknown black SUV leaving the 600 block of McConnell Street near North Trezevant.

If you have any information, contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

