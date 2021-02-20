Advertisement

Mississippi barn collapses from weight of snow, kills two horses

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYHALIA, Miss. (WVLT) -A Mississippi family lost two of their six horses when several inches of heavy snow caused their metal barn to collapse Thursday.

WREG reported, Meagan Britt discovered the damage when she got up to feed the animals at her family’s property on Wall Hill Road.

Britt says she believes one of the horses was killed instantly. The other horse had a gaping wound in her neck and had to be put down.

“My heart just sunk into my stomach, and I just knew that something terrible had happened, and it was bad,” said Britt.

Britt said the record snowfall also destroyed their chicken run and a large workshop on their property. She said the shop also collapsed from the weight of the snow but they have not been able to assess the damage yet to items inside.

“It’s made similar to the barn. It’s a big metal building, and the snow weighs so much. It’s crazy how much snow weighs, and it was just too much for it,” Britt said.

WREG reported, the family is thankful for so many in the community who stepped forward to help them.

“We have some really good friends around here. They came immediately and helped us when we needed it–just to get the horses out and all of that,” Britt said.

A donkey name Cracker Jack and four other horses were also in the barn but managed to escape without any serious injuries.

“Cracker Jack he has a few cuts on him–nothing major. So, everyone else is okay,” said Britt.

WREG reported the horses are now under a makeshift shelter.

