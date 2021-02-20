Ohio police search for man who stole woman’s car at gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WVLT) -Cleveland Ohio officials are asking the community to come forward and identify the man who stole a car from a woman at a gas station.

Cleveland police said a woman drove her 2018 black Hyundai Tucson to a Gas Express just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 and went inside the store with her car still running at the pump.

WOIO reported, a black Nissan Altima with heavily tinted windows and rear-end damage pulled up next to the woman’s car.

Officials say a man wearing black clothes and white shoes got out of the Altima, jumped into the victim’s Tucson and drove off alongside the Altima.

WOIO reported, the vehicle was found in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 8.

Cleveland police said the suspect is still on the loose, along with the Altima.

