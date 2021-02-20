Remote Area Medical hosts free veterinary clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Remote Area Medical returned back to Chilhowee park giving away free health care, this time for your four-legged friends.

On Saturday, pet owners drove up to the Jacob building parking lot to get in line for veterinary services for their animals.

A dog mom of three, Aryanna Williams says she’s thankful to be able to have her fur babies checked out for free.

“Almost each vaccine for three dogs is almost $200 a piece. Right now especially with COVID it’s hard to afford something like that, so this is a very big help,” says Williams.

After receiving a $136,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, R.A.M is able to provide a wide scale of services.

Amanda Webber, a R.A.M veterinary clinic manager says they will have more pop-up pet clinics soon.

“We’re operating the project over the course of two years so we’ll operate several projects each year in different zip codes in Knox county. “Flea treatment and deworming are also available, Nail trims, minor medical procedures. Along with spay and neuter surgeries, vaccines and microchips,” shared Webber.

Staff from Young Williams Animal Center helped take care of the animals Saturday’s clinic.

Pet owners were also able to go home with free pet food donated by the Center and Oak Ridge Animal Shelter.

For more information about upcoming clinics, click here.

