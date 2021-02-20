Snowbird Mountain Coffee brings touch of sweetness to Newport

Newport, Tenn. (WVLT) - From Maine to East Tennessee—that’s the journey one small trolley made, transformed from a hub of movement to a destination for many in Newport as they look for creative options for their morning and afternoon caffeine runs.

Say hello too East Tennessee's most unique coffee shop located at 457 W Broadway, Newport TN! ☕☕☕❤️❤️❤️ Serving up... Posted by Snowbird Mountain Coffee Co on Sunday, January 3, 2021

The Snowbird Mountain Coffee Co. had a soft-opening in January. Owners Corey and Missy Ackerman said they “never imaged so many folks would come out for coffee.”

The couple started the business as coffee roasters, operating an online shop they launched in the fall of 2018 and traveled to show their wares at area festivals.

There’s no one more important than this man right here. 🙌🏻☕️🥰To both our family and our small business. He’s is our... Posted by Snowbird Mountain Coffee Co on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Unlike many entrepreneurs stalled by the pandemic, Corey Ackerman said the coronavirus surge prompted them to put down roots in a physical location. All they needed was a place to go, and that’s where the trolley came in.

“We knew we wanted to open a shop in Newport, but could not find a building to fit our needs. We really wanted something new, exciting and different and absolutely needed drive-thru capabilities,” Corey said.

The trolley, Corey said, had spent its life in the city, taking Maine residents from place to place, before becoming a wedding cab.

When the Ackermans found it, they knew they’d discovered Snowbird’s new home and had it shipped down South. “She arrived in pretty sad shape. The coast of Maine had taken a toll on her.”

In what was a “100 percent DIY effort,” the crew stripped the trolley down and transformed it into what it is today. It now hangs out at 457 W. Broadway next to Milano’s.

An inside look at the trolley used for Snowbird Mountain Coffee (Snowbird Mountain Coffee Company)

“We wanted to put together something that Newport could be proud of. Something upscale and kind of funky. A place that they could invite their friends and people would say ‘Wow! I can’t believe Newport has this!’” Corey said.

The effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“The response has been unbelievable,” Corey said. “We’d had folks come from Knoxville, Greeneville and all over just to see what’s the big deal about the coffee trolley in little ole Newport. This town has some truly wonderful people, and they deserve the best of things. We really hope that this is a tiny spark that ignites a Newport Renaissance and helps usher in some much-needed growth and development.”

Business has been so good, in fact, that Snowbird has had some difficulties keeping items stocked, and recent weather events, such as the snowstorms in Texas, have put a strain on their supply chain.

The shop typically has a tentative schedule of Wednesday through Saturday, but the Ackermans hope to have a full, grand opening in March and then be open Monday through Saturday with a lunch menu. As of now, they offer some tasty options, like cinnamon rolls.

🙌🏻💚Cinnamon Rolls and Dirty Earls! The best combo ☺️ Stocked and ready to go! Come get you some 💚☕️🙌🏻 Posted by Snowbird Mountain Coffee Co on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

As for future plans? Corey says they might open a second location in town, focused more on fast-casual dining.

“That will be in an actual brick and mortar building and will house our coffee roasting operation as well,” he said.

To keep up with Snowbird, the Ackermans and their talented baristas, follow them at their Facebook page here and on Instagram here.

