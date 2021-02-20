Tenn. deputy struck by car, suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis, Tenn. deputy was struck by a car Friday morning after an armed carjacking.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Olive Branch Police Officers spotted a stolen truck at the Flying J at Highway 78 and Hacks Cross Road in Olive Branch around lunchtime.

DCSD says deputies approached the stolen truck when the driver of the truck took off and rammed a DCSD patrol car.

WMC reported, the deputy began a pursuit down Highway 78 Westbound.

Officers said the driver of the stolen truck hit the brakes suddenly, causing the deputy to spin out.

A white man and woman were last seen in the stolen vehicle heading westbound on Highway 78 towards Memphis.

WMC reported, the deputy was not injured but the patrol car was towed.

32-year-old John Chadwell from Memphis has been taken into custody in West Memphis after carjacking another vehicle, DCSD says.

The investigation is ongoing.

