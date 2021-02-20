Advertisement

Tenn. deputy struck by car, suspect arrested

John Chadwell, 32, arrested after allegedly car jacking.
John Chadwell, 32, arrested after allegedly car jacking.(DeSoto County Sheriff's Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis, Tenn. deputy was struck by a car Friday morning after an armed carjacking.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Olive Branch Police Officers spotted a stolen truck at the Flying J at Highway 78 and Hacks Cross Road in Olive Branch around lunchtime.

DCSD says deputies approached the stolen truck when the driver of the truck took off and rammed a DCSD patrol car.

WMC reported, the deputy began a pursuit down Highway 78 Westbound.

Officers said the driver of the stolen truck hit the brakes suddenly, causing the deputy to spin out.

A white man and woman were last seen in the stolen vehicle heading westbound on Highway 78 towards Memphis.

WMC reported, the deputy was not injured but the patrol car was towed.

32-year-old John Chadwell from Memphis has been taken into custody in West Memphis after carjacking another vehicle, DCSD says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
According to police records, Paul Foutner was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and...
Suspect in N. Central Street shooting faces additional attempted murder charge
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot...
Tenn. toddler dies after being accidentally shot by other child, police say
The couple drives a light blue 4-door 2009 Lincoln Continental that was last seen traveling on...
Missing Maryville senior couple found safe
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S.
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S., according to US Dept. of Justice
Dad makes giant snow sculptures
DeWitt dad creates giant Spongebob snow sculptures
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger tracks the next round of rain for Monday
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger takes you through your weekend forecast
Miss. barn collapses from weight of snow
Mississippi barn collapses from weight of snow, kills two horses
Heavy snow near Nashville caused the roof of a dock collapsed Wednesday night, prompting the...
Weather-related deaths in Tenn. increase to 8 during winter storms