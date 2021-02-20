Tennessee National Guard sends water tankers to Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee National Guard is helping to resupply a Memphis hospital after two water brain breaks near the hospital Thursday.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the hospital received seven tanker trucks of water Thursday night and the Guard sent two more tankers Friday to keep the hospital’s water tanks full.

TEMA says it is coordinating with city and county officials on contingency and supply plans.

Tennessee officials say hospitals in Memphis are struggling with low water pressure following the snowstorms. WMC reported the utility has repaired more than 60 water main breaks since Sunday.

