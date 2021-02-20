Advertisement

Upper Michigan superintendents deal with more retirements this year, lack of teachers

Classroom photo from CNN(Source: CNN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WVLT/WLUC) -Teacher shortages are well-known to Upper Michigan superintendents, like Norway-Vulcan Area Schools superintendent Lou Steigerwald. But he says he is seeing more retirements this year, than ever, especially those in administrator positions.

“It’s been a very difficult year to be a superintendent. There’s been a lot of stress, a lot of changes,” he explained.

He says that caused him and many of his colleagues to work over-time, to make sure their students had the support.

“I know some of them stayed on a year longer than they had anticipated because they didn’t want to leave in an epidemic,” Steigerwald said.

The Breitung Township School District is also seeing a high number of retirements this year, including its superintendent, Craig Allen.

“I felt that this is a good time to get out while the district is running high it’s running well,” said Allen.

Allen has been with the district for 27 years, going from principal to his current role. He says while the pandemic didn’t play a part in his retirement, he has 12 teachers that are also retiring.

“We’re going to have to be really conscientious about getting out early and getting all of our assignments filled for the upcoming year,” he explained.

And with more teachers and administrators leaving, Allen says openings will be hard to fill, especially with the shortage. Steigerwald says he is not seeing many applications come in.

“We have a real deficit in young folks coming into the profession; There are districts in the U.P. that have been looking for certain teachers for more than a year,” he said.

Steigerwald hopes the state can address the teacher shortage crisis.

