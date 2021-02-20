Weather-related deaths in Tenn. increase to 8 during winter storms
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Eight Tennesseans have died as a result of this week’s winter storm.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported the increase in weather-related deaths Thursday.
- Shelby County: 4
- Maury County: 1
- Williamson County: 1 - a 9-year-old boy who died in a sledding accident
- Dickson County: 1 - Farmer who drowned trying to save calves from a frozen pond
- Overton County: 1
