Advertisement

Weather-related deaths in Tenn. increase to 8 during winter storms

Heavy snow near Nashville caused the roof of a dock collapsed Wednesday night, prompting the...
Heavy snow near Nashville caused the roof of a dock collapsed Wednesday night, prompting the rescue of 12 people inside of a houseboat. (Source: WSMV via CNN Newsource)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Eight Tennesseans have died as a result of this week’s winter storm.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported the increase in weather-related deaths Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
According to police records, Paul Foutner was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and...
Suspect in N. Central Street shooting faces additional attempted murder charge
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot...
Tenn. toddler dies after being accidentally shot by other child, police say
The couple drives a light blue 4-door 2009 Lincoln Continental that was last seen traveling on...
Missing Maryville senior couple found safe
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Latest News

Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S.
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S., according to US Dept. of Justice
Dad makes giant snow sculptures
DeWitt dad creates giant Spongebob snow sculptures
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger tracks the next round of rain for Monday
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger takes you through your weekend forecast
Miss. barn collapses from weight of snow
Mississippi barn collapses from weight of snow, kills two horses