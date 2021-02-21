Advertisement

East Tenn. restaurant hosts clean-up event to beautify the Old City

Good Golly Tamale hosted the event and gave volunteers free tamales.
Clean-up event hosted by Good Golly Tamale
Clean-up event hosted by Good Golly Tamale
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee restaurant held a trash clean-up event Sunday to help beautify the Old City.

According to the Old City Knoxville, Good Golly Tamale held the event to help make the Old City a cleaner and safer place to live, work and play.

Those who participated in the event received free tamales from the restaurant and free water from Boyd’s Jig and Reel.

WOW ✨ We had an AMAZING turnout for our community clean-up event this afternoon! Huge thank you to everyone who showed...

Posted by Old City Knoxville on Sunday, February 21, 2021

