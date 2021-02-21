East Tenn. restaurant hosts clean-up event to beautify the Old City
Good Golly Tamale hosted the event and gave volunteers free tamales.
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee restaurant held a trash clean-up event Sunday to help beautify the Old City.
According to the Old City Knoxville, Good Golly Tamale held the event to help make the Old City a cleaner and safer place to live, work and play.
Those who participated in the event received free tamales from the restaurant and free water from Boyd’s Jig and Reel.
