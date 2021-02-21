KCSO mourns loss of retired detective

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning after the loss of one of its retired detectives.

Retired Detective David Hunter died on Sunday, February 21. The sheriff’s office took to Facebook extending its condolences to Hunter’s family and friends.

On behalf of our entire Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family, Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon would... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 21, 2021

“David was not only a servant for many years to Knox County and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, he was a very talented author after his retirement. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.” the sheriff’s office wrote.

