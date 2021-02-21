More than 200,000 registered for virtual global family history conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Global Roots Tech Family History Conference is going virtual this year. The conference, which helps people around the world to learn about their family history and connect with ancestors, will be held February 25-27 and will be free for everyone.

This year’s conference, hosted by the non-profit, RootsTech, already has more than 200,000 people registered, with participants from every country around the world, according to a release.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our entire community,” said David Sexton, president of the Knoxville Tennessee Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Understanding where we came from and the journey that each of our families have taken to arrive at this moment can have a transformative impact on our lives. At a time when we are facing so many challenges, we are pleased to offer this experience for free and know that it will be a blessing to us all.”

The event will be taught from locations around the world, since the event is virtual, and the experience will be available in 11 different languages.

There will be nearly 2,000 classes offered in a variety of categories, including:

● Finding Living Relatives

● Finding Ancestors

● DNA

● Places, People, & Research

● Memories – Stories, Photos, Videos

● Traditions and Heritage

● Websites, Tools & Apps

Participants will be able to hear from keynote speakers, including Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa, Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, Indian American actor Erick Avari, South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo and former professional football players from Uruguay and Brazil.

Jim Harley, director of the Knoxville Family History Center, located at 400 Kendall Rd, explained, “During RootsTech, I will join with family history volunteers around the world, responding to questions attendees submit. I hope people will register for RootsTech 2021. It is an incredible opportunity available for free to all!”

Mr. Harley continued, “Our local Family History Center is currently closed, because of COVID-19. When it is safe to reopen, anyone is welcome to use this free community resource. We are happy to answer your questions and help you get started in your family history journey. For now, FamilySearch.org is still available for anyone to use for free at home.”

He shared the following experience, “This isn’t typical, but in one case, we had a woman come to the Family History Center, with her four-generation list of ancestors. We helped her put the information into the FamilySearch website. She stepped away from the computer for a break. When she returned, her family tree had populated back to the 600′s. We were all ecstatic at her results! Helping people connect with their ancestors and learn about where they came from is incredibly rewarding.”

You don’t have to sit and listen to classes the whole time, there will also be a virtual Expo Hall available during the event.

You can register for the free event here.

