Officials close Sevierville road following water main break

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sevierville officials have closed roads following a water main break around 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Sevierville Police Department confirmed Sunday morning a water main break has occurred near Walters State Community College and Snapp Road.

According to SPD, Snapp Road from Ernest McMahan to Rivergate will be closed while the water department fixes the water main break in that area.

SPD says, for those residents needing to access Snapp Rd. please use Flatwood Rd.

No information has been released on when repairs will be completed.

