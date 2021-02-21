PREVIEW: No. 21 Lady Vols vs. No. 22 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 21 Tennessee (13-5, 7-3) is back in action on Sunday, traveling to Athens to take on No. 22 Georgia (16-4/8-4) in a 12:02 p.m. matinee at Stegeman Coliseum.

It will mark the second meeting this season between the squads, with the Bulldogs erasing a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to walk away with a 67-66 decision in Knoxville back on Jan. 14.

The Lady Vols sit in third place in the SEC standings, followed by Georgia and Kentucky in fourth at 8-4, so postseason tournament top-four seedings are up for grabs on Sunday. UK, the other team in that equation, is at South Carolina. UT (7-3) is one of only three SEC teams with three losses or fewer in conference play (along with first-place South Carolina [12-1] and second-place Texas A&M [10-1]). Tennessee continues on its most rigorous stretch of the season, facing its fourth-consecutive ranked opponent, including three of those contests taking place on the road at No. 20/18 Kentucky, at No. 6/5 Texas A&M and at No. 22/23 UGA. The home contest in that stretch was vs. No. 2/3 South Carolina, which the Lady Vols came from 16 down to beat on Thursday night in Knoxville, 75-67.

Making Tennessee’s schedule even more challenging of late is the fact that UK, A&M and UGA all have had open dates prior to playing Tennessee. Those vacancies came as a result of COVID cancellations or due to Vanderbilt opting out of its season.

Tennessee also is wrapping up an eight-day span that began with the Lady Vols starting a trip on last Saturday and expecting to travel to Texas A&M and Mississippi State for games on Sunday and Tuesday. After playing at A&M, UT made it as far as Houston before Winter Storm Uri wrecked plans and didn’t allow UT to return home until Tuesday night.

Both teams have won five of their past eight contests, with UT coming off a 75-67 win over No. 2/3 South Carolina on Thursday and UGA picking up a victory at Missouri last Sunday, 82-64.

