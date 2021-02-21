Advertisement

PREVIEW: No. 21 Lady Vols vs. No. 22 Georgia

Leads Lady Vols to win at Indiana
Leads Lady Vols to win at Indiana(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 21 Tennessee (13-5, 7-3) is back in action on Sunday, traveling to Athens to take on No. 22 Georgia (16-4/8-4) in a 12:02 p.m. matinee at Stegeman Coliseum.

It will mark the second meeting this season between the squads, with the Bulldogs erasing a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to walk away with a 67-66 decision in Knoxville back on Jan. 14.

The Lady Vols sit in third place in the SEC standings, followed by Georgia and Kentucky in fourth at 8-4, so postseason tournament top-four seedings are up for grabs on Sunday. UK, the other team in that equation, is at South Carolina. UT (7-3) is one of only three SEC teams with three losses or fewer in conference play (along with first-place South Carolina [12-1] and second-place Texas A&M [10-1]). Tennessee continues on its most rigorous stretch of the season, facing its fourth-consecutive ranked opponent, including three of those contests taking place on the road at No. 20/18 Kentucky, at No. 6/5 Texas A&M and at No. 22/23 UGA. The home contest in that stretch was vs. No. 2/3 South Carolina, which the Lady Vols came from 16 down to beat on Thursday night in Knoxville, 75-67.

Making Tennessee’s schedule even more challenging of late is the fact that UK, A&M and UGA all have had open dates prior to playing Tennessee. Those vacancies came as a result of COVID cancellations or due to Vanderbilt opting out of its season.

Tennessee also is wrapping up an eight-day span that began with the Lady Vols starting a trip on last Saturday and expecting to travel to Texas A&M and Mississippi State for games on Sunday and Tuesday. After playing at A&M, UT made it as far as Houston before Winter Storm Uri wrecked plans and didn’t allow UT to return home until Tuesday night.

Both teams have won five of their past eight contests, with UT coming off a 75-67 win over No. 2/3 South Carolina on Thursday and UGA picking up a victory at Missouri last Sunday, 82-64.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S.
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S., according to US Dept. of Justice
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash
LMPD car (WAVE)
Homeless camp mistakenly cleared by Kentucky police set back up by officers
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Sevier County Food Ministries
Create unique recipes through Sevier Co. food pantry challenge
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: No new deaths reported as active cases continue to decline
Officials close Sevierville road following water main break