Rain to milder air to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The work week starts off on the soggy side, but sunshine and milder days stick around through the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday’s sunshine and south winds pushed highs into the mid and upper 50s for most spots, including the plateau that has struggled to warm up in previous days. We’ll keep the clear skies around this evening as temperatures slide into the upper 40s through sunset.

Rain chances creep up onto the plateau shortly after midnight tonight, but the heaviest downpours won’t arrive until just before sunrise. By mid morning, those heavier pockets of rain will spill into the valley, leading to some ponding on the roads and some limited visibility. By lunchtime, most of this rain will have cleared the Smokies. Thankfully, this cold front will sweep through fairly quickly, keeping rain totals between a quarter and a half inch.

Drying begins shortly after lunchtime Monday with sunshine peeking through the clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will only take a slight dip to near 50 degrees.

Pockets of heavy rain could slow the Monday morning commute. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The next few days are warm and dry! Enjoy the sunshine and south winds as they push us into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees through Wednesday.

As of now, we hold off spotty showers until Thursday, with most of the rain Thursday night, but we’re watching for the chance for some snow with this system. The trend for temperatures to dip again, would give us some more wintry showers. We’ll end the week with highs back down in the upper 40s

Next weekend shows up as very rainy on all of our long-range computer simulations. As of now, we could see a couple inches of rain leading into the start of the next week. It also looks like that temperatures should stay fairly seasonable through this stretch, as well.

Rain kicks off the new work week, but warmer temperatures are right behind. (WVLT)

