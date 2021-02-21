Advertisement

Tenn. man shot, killed at waste management facility

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTEREY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man was found shot to death at a waste management facility in Monterey Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to a shooting call at the Putman County based facility on Old Walton Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers found the man identified as 59-year-old Jimmy Doc Gibson deceased.

WTVF reported, the sheriff’s office says the case is under investigation and a person-of-interest was questioned.

