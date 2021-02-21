Tenn. National Guard helps aid communities hit by winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have joined the fight against winter weather that has left many without power, water and other resources across the state.

“Currently, Soldiers from Lobelville’s A Troop with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment are providing a 2,200-gallon water tanker to Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis. The hospital is experiencing water outages due to freezing temperatures. The Soldiers from Lobelville are operating the tanker as well as preparing additional tankers to provide to other hospitals in need,” according to a release.

Nashville’s 118th Wing, in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, is helping community members without power by providing generators to help first responders restore power to communities.

The Smyrna based 45th Civil Support Team transported Red Cross trailers to Lynchburg and Manchester to help provide temporary shelter for people who have been displaced during winter weather.

Medics with Tennessee’s National Guard’s COVID-19 Task Force were also deployed to Putnam and White counties “to help administer vaccines that were at risk of expiring. Despite the severe weather conditions, the Tennessee National Guard was able to assist vaccinating members of the community before the vaccines reached their expiration date,” the release states.

“I’m extremely proud of our Soldiers and Airman and all that they continue to do for our state,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “The realization is that they are trained to operate in these very complex environments and they are performing magnificently.”

In addition to its winter weather relief efforts, the Tennessee National Guard has also aided in tornado relief, civil unrest and administering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, all in the last year.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.