Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee officials have apprehended fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday after a two-day search.

According to the National Park Service, NPS law enforcement assisted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department in a search for fugitives on Friday and Saturday.

The suspects were located and taken into custody around 11:00 a.m. Saturday near Highway 297 and the east park entrance.

“Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is very appreciative of all the support by Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department in the pursuit and ultimate capture of two fugitives in the park over the past two days,” said Niki Stephanie Nicholas, Superintendent.

According to officials, criminal charges are pending.

