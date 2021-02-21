Advertisement

Tenn. officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork after two-day search

The fugitives were apprehended after a two-day search.
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)
National Park Service officials apprehend fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday (Canva)(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee officials have apprehended fugitives in Big South Fork Saturday after a two-day search.

According to the National Park Service, NPS law enforcement assisted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department in a search for fugitives on Friday and Saturday.

The suspects were located and taken into custody around 11:00 a.m. Saturday near Highway 297 and the east park entrance.

“Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is very appreciative of all the support by Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department in the pursuit and ultimate capture of two fugitives in the park over the past two days,” said Niki Stephanie Nicholas, Superintendent.

According to officials, criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County officials said a woman is in custody on first-degree murder charges after a missing...
Knox Co. woman accused of murder after missing man found shot, killed
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S.
Tenn. man becomes 70th Nazi persecutor removed from the U.S., according to US Dept. of Justice
Troopers caught a man dumping several bags of trash and other items on the side of the road in...
East Tenn. troopers cite man for littering, make him clean his trash
LMPD car (WAVE)
Homeless camp mistakenly cleared by Kentucky police set back up by officers
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Sevier County Food Ministries
Create unique recipes through Sevier Co. food pantry challenge
Leads Lady Vols to win at Indiana
PREVIEW: No. 21 Lady Vols vs. No. 22 Georgia
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 in Knox Co.: No new deaths reported as active cases continue to decline
Officials close Sevierville road following water main break